Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Venue

15,029 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend - $157 B/W - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend - $157 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

15,029KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9573013
  • Stock #: A02069
  • VIN: KMHRC8A36LU039819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Stitched Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A02069
  • Mileage 15,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The 2020 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2020 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

This 2020 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This low mileage SUV has just 15,029 kms. It's polar white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Venue's trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.32 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $8517 / Total Obligation of $32515 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southcoast Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Venue T...
 15,029 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 46,362 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 70,788 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory