2020 Hyundai Venue
Trend - $157 B/W - Low Mileage
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
15,029KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9573013
- Stock #: A02069
- VIN: KMHRC8A36LU039819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Stitched Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,029 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2020 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
This 2020 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This low mileage SUV has just 15,029 kms. It's polar white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Venue's trim level is Trend. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.32 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $8517 / Total Obligation of $32515 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o
