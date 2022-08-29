$56,998+ tax & licensing
$56,998
+ taxes & licensing
Southcoast Hyundai
519-426-1515
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Fox Shocks - $359 B/W
Location
Southcoast Hyundai
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
519-426-1515
$56,998
+ taxes & licensing
19,523KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183208
- Stock #: A02031
- VIN: 1C6JJTBG7LL173263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A02031
- Mileage 19,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete with a cargo bed and removable panels for an open air experience, you can have your Jeep and haul with it, too. This 2020 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,523 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Living up to the Rubicon name, this Gladiator receives an upgraded drivetrain with a bigger rear axle ratio, Tru-Lock front and rear locking differentials, 2 extra skid plates, performance suspension with Fox brand shocks, active front sway bar with driver selectable modes and hill descent control. Style and attitude come from Granite Crystal aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires, Rubicon badging on the hood, blacked out body accents, a body color grille and even a higher top speed! Modern infotainment comes from the Uconnect 4 system with a 7 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation plus it has multiple inputs for all of your devices. You also get removable roof panels, class II towing equipment, tow hooks, a 115V outlet, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and locking interior compartments. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fox Shocks, Locking Differentials, Detachable Front Sway Bar, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Red And Metallic Trim, Removable Roof Panels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTBG7LL173263.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $358.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $17489 / Total Obligation of $74487 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LOCKING DIFFERENTIALS
Removable Roof Panels
Fox Shocks
Detachable Front Sway Bar
Red and Metallic Trim
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Southcoast Hyundai
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5