2020 Jeep Gladiator

$56,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9183208

9183208 Stock #: A02031

A02031 VIN: 1C6JJTBG7LL173263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A02031

Mileage 19,523 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LOCKING DIFFERENTIALS Removable Roof Panels Fox Shocks Detachable Front Sway Bar Red and Metallic Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.