Camry SE ready to go. Former daily rental.

2020 Toyota Camry

84,080 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
12200422

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Used
84,080KM
VIN 4T1G11AK0LU985362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25B2A
  • Mileage 84,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Camry SE ready to go. Former daily rental.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-XXXX

519-426-1050

