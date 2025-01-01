$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
Used
84,080KM
VIN 4T1G11AK0LU985362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25B2A
- Mileage 84,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Camry SE ready to go. Former daily rental.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
2020 Toyota Camry