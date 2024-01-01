$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,387KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2LC131735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,387 KM
2020 Toyota RAV4