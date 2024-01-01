Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

89,835 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,835KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1LW095780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24RV74A
  • Mileage 89,835 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2020 Toyota RAV4