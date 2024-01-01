$32,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,835KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1LW095780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24RV74A
- Mileage 89,835 KM
Email Simcoe Toyota
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
