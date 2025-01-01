$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Base
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Base
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,621KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6LX052970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01H5 CEMENT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,621 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
$38,995
Simcoe Toyota
519-426-1050
2020 Toyota Tacoma