Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Tacoma

100,621 KM

Details

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Watch This Vehicle
13194083

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

  1. 13194083
  2. 13194083
  3. 13194083
  4. 13194083
  5. 13194083
  6. 13194083
  7. 13194083
  8. 13194083
  9. 13194083
  10. 13194083
  11. 13194083
  12. 13194083
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,621KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6LX052970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01H5 CEMENT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,621 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simcoe Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Simcoe, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 43,332 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Simcoe, ON
2025 Toyota RAV4 LE 18,846 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Simcoe, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS 40,473 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Simcoe Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1050

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2020 Toyota Tacoma