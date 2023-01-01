Menu
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

36,987 KM

$55,998

+ tax & licensing
AWD Ultimate - Leather Seats - $365 B/W

Location

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

36,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9455188
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE5MU198679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Navy/Harbour Grey Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,987 KM

Vehicle Description

The wait for a 3 row SUV from Hyundai is finally over, and it was well worth it. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 36,987 kms. It's hyper white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $364.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $19874 / Total Obligation of $75872 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

