2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
46,351KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV1MW107864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 02QY SILVER SKY METALLIC WITH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,351 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Simcoe Toyota
