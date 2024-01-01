$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,086KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV2MC246340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,086 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Simcoe Toyota
519-426-1050
2021 Toyota RAV4