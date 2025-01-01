$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Base
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Base
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,654KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN1NT102894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25TP31B
- Mileage 54,654 KM
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Simcoe Toyota
519-426-1050
2022 Toyota Tacoma