This beautiful 1794 Platinum Tundra has not seen winter yet. It has a 3 inch Wescott Designs lift with 35x12.5R20 BFG KO2s. This truck was sold here new and serviced here. No Accidents !

2022 Toyota Tundra

40,125 KM

Details Description

PLATINUM 1794

12010798

PLATINUM 1794

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Used
40,125KM
VIN 5TFMA5DB3NX026243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24B48A
  • Mileage 40,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 1794 Platinum Tundra has not seen winter yet. It has a 3 inch Wescott Designs lift with 35x12.5R20 BFG KO2's. This truck was sold here new and serviced here. No Accidents !

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
