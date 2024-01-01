$62,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
PLATINUM 1794
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
Used
40,125KM
VIN 5TFMA5DB3NX026243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24B48A
- Mileage 40,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 1794 Platinum Tundra has not seen winter yet. It has a 3 inch Wescott Designs lift with 35x12.5R20 BFG KO2's. This truck was sold here new and serviced here. No Accidents !
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
2022 Toyota Tundra