2023 Toyota Tundra

39,780 KM

Details

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

SR

12478306

2023 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,780KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB5PX120767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2023 Toyota Tundra