2024 Toyota Highlander

27,213 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
12496318

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

Used
27,213KM
VIN 5TDEBRCH5RS139248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,213 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050

