2024 Toyota RAV4

2,832 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,832KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2RC434443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,832 KM

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2024 Toyota RAV4