$40,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
Used
2,832KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2RC434443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,832 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
2024 Toyota RAV4