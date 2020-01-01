Menu
New and Used Volkswagen Passat for Sale in Simcoe, ON

Showing 1-50 of 92
Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE+GPS+Camera+Blind Spot+Radar Cruise+XM for sale in London, ON

2016 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE+GPS+Camera+Blind Spot+Radar Cruise+XM
$19,990
+ tax & lic
41,000KM
Black
Titanium Auto.ca

London, ON

Used 2011 Volkswagen Passat CC R-LINE/ NAVI/ LOADED for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

R-LINE/ NAVI/ LOADED
Sale Price
$6,995
+ tax & lic
217,500KM
Black
Marin Autohaus Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat TSI+Apple Play+Camera+Bluetooth+Alloys for sale in London, ON

2016 Volkswagen Passat

TSI+Apple Play+Camera+Bluetooth+Alloys
$14,999
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Beige
Sport Motors

London, ON

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline+GPS+ApplePlay+BlindSpot+AdaptiveCruise for sale in London, ON

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline+GPS+ApplePlay+BlindSpot+AdaptiveCruise
$18,999
+ tax & lic
44,000KM
Silver
Sport Motors

London, ON

Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Comfortline for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Volkswagen Passat

2.0T Comfortline
$3,977
+ tax & lic
146,725KM
White
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI DSG Highline/DIESEL//ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI DSG Highline/DIESEL//ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENT
Sale Price
$8,990
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Silver
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Highline+GPS+Apple Play+Blind Spot+Adaptive Cruise for sale in London, ON

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Highline+GPS+Apple Play+Blind Spot+Adaptive Cruise
$20,999
+ tax & lic
13,000KM
Gray
Sport Motors

London, ON

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline
$17,995
+ tax & lic
54,431KM
Silver
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat DIESEL/LOADED/ Highline for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

DIESEL/LOADED/ Highline
Sale Price
$9,995
+ tax & lic
125,327KM
Gray
Marin Autohaus Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat Sportline for sale in Oakville, ON

2010 Volkswagen Passat

Sportline
$8,995
+ tax & lic
111,600KM
Gray
A-OK Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL NAV ROOF for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL NAV ROOF
$11,998
+ tax & lic
82,659KM
Platinum Grey Metallic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL ROOF LEATH for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL ROOF LEATH
$11,998
+ tax & lic
78,713KM
CANDY WHITE
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Comfortline DIESEL ROOF HS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Comfortline DIESEL ROOF HS
$10,698
+ tax & lic
84,654KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Comfortline DIESEL ROOF HS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Comfortline DIESEL ROOF HS
$11,798
+ tax & lic
90,234KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL NAV ROOF for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL NAV ROOF
$11,998
+ tax & lic
104,271KM
CANDY WHITE
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat Wagon GLS for sale in Waterdown, ON

2003 Volkswagen Passat

Wagon GLS
$4,999
+ tax & lic
162,340KM
Green
Foster Auto Group

Waterdown, ON

Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat CC 3.6L | WOLFSBURG | 4MOTION | NAVI | ONE OWNER !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2017 Volkswagen Passat CC

3.6L | WOLFSBURG | 4MOTION | NAVI | ONE OWNER !!!
$24,992
+ tax & lic
25,649KM
Black
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline - ONLY $99.48 BI WEEKLY O.A.C for sale in Oakville, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline - ONLY $99.48 BI WEEKLY O.A.C
$8,995
+ tax & lic
90,000KM
Black
CB&C Leasing Inc

Oakville, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Comfortline TDI Comfortline | DIESEL | LTHR | SUNROOF | XMSAT | for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Comfortline TDI Comfortline | DIESEL | LTHR | SUNROOF | XMSAT |
$11,899
+ tax & lic
65,210KM
White
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE
$10,800
+ tax & lic
84,127KM
SILVER SILVER
Guelph Volkswagen

Guelph, ON

Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Auto FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2007 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Auto FWD
$3,500
+ tax & lic
174,000KM
Black
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Highline 2.5 6sp at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Highline 2.5 6sp at w/ Tip
$12,995
+ tax & lic
142,389KM
Tungsten Silver Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L Highline Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Highline Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats
$11,490
+ tax & lic
120,000KM
Black
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline TDI BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline TDI BACKUP CAMERA
$12,495
+ tax & lic
103,314KM
Silver
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Waterloo, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC 4DR DSG HIGHLINE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

4DR DSG HIGHLINE
$11,900
+ tax & lic
119,315KM
Blue
Captain Auto Sales

Hamilton, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC CERTIFIED,Leather,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

CERTIFIED,Leather,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
$12,000
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
Copper
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline *TDI DIESEL* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline *TDI DIESEL*
$12,950
+ tax & lic
81,613KM
White
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI Highline| SUNROOF| NAVI| LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI Highline| SUNROOF| NAVI| LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS
$11,988
+ tax & lic
99,385KM
White
Car Nation Canada

Burlington, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Highline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Highline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip
$14,495
+ tax & lic
117,584KM
Tungsten Silver Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip
$15,995
+ tax & lic
57,945KM
Night Blue Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE
Sale Price
$15,495
+ tax & lic
77,134KM
Black
Ecky's Platinum Autos

Burlington, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip
$15,995
+ tax & lic
82,431KM
Reflex Silver Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Comfortline| LEATHER| SUNROOF| for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Comfortline| LEATHER| SUNROOF|
$13,988
+ tax & lic
80,836KM
Black
Car Nation Canada

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline *TDI DIESEL* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline *TDI DIESEL*
$13,950
+ tax & lic
49,865KM
White
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline *TDI DIESEL* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline *TDI DIESEL*
$11,490
+ tax & lic
89,702KM
White
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Comfortline| LEATHER| SUNROOF| for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Comfortline| LEATHER| SUNROOF|
$10,488
+ tax & lic
100,047KM
Grey
Car Nation Canada

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Highline| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAVI| for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Highline| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAVI|
$13,988
+ tax & lic
100,461KM
White
Car Nation Canada

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+| BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS| for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+| BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS|
$16,988
+ tax & lic
44,529KM
White
Car Nation Canada

Burlington, ON

Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Highline for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Volkswagen Passat

Wagon Highline
$8,995
+ tax & lic
89,000KM
Black
Auto Firm

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE, Diesel for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE, Diesel
$8,995
+ tax & lic
192,883KM
White
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen PASSAT *BACK-UP CAMERA*BLUE TOOTH*HEATED MIRRORS*NAVI*HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER* for sale in London, ON

2014 Volkswagen PASSAT *BACK-UP CA...

$15,988
+ tax & lic
91,941KM
Black
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Used 2015 VW PASSAT TDI 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2015 VW PASSAT TDI 2WD

$11,595
+ tax & lic
174,995KM
Blue
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2015 Volkswagen PASSAT HIGHLINE*BACK-UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*HEATED MIRRORS*HEATED SEATS -FRONT*MP3 COMPATIBLE*NAVI* for sale in London, ON

2015 Volkswagen PASSAT HIGHLINE*BA...

$15,988
+ tax & lic
103,594KM
Grey
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+
$17,798
+ tax & lic
46,774KM
Deep Black Pearl
Guelph Volkswagen

Guelph, ON

Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat 2010 Volkswagen PASSAT CC Accident Free | Sunroof for sale in Oakville, ON

2010 Volkswagen Passat

2010 Volkswagen PASSAT CC Accident Free | Sunroof
$7,995
+ tax & lic
115,000KM
Black
Rotana Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Trendline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip
$14,135
+ tax & lic
56,329KM
Platinum Grey Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip
$16,804
+ tax & lic
112,515KM
CANDY WHITE
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Trendline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip
$14,495
+ tax & lic
82,476KM
Night Blue Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at w/ Tip
$13,995
+ tax & lic
80,239KM
Tungsten Silver Met
Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford, ON

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sdn 2.5L Highline *Ltd Avail* for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 2.5L Highline *Ltd Avail*
$11,500
+ tax & lic
152,648KM
Black
Captain Auto Sales

Hamilton, ON