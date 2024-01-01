Menu
<p>JUST LANDED</p><p>ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX</p><p>AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS</p><p>SELLING CERTIFIED</p>

2009 Hyundai Sonata

199,862 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Sonata

GL

11998972

2009 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,862KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPET46C79U543352

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,862 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED

ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS

SELLING CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-205-1212

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

613-205-1212

2009 Hyundai Sonata