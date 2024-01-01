$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
199,862KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPET46C79U543352
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,862 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED
ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS
SELLING CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Street Motor Sales Ltd.
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Call Dealer
613-205-XXXX(click to show)
613-205-1212
Alternate Numbers1-888-603-3486
2009 Hyundai Sonata