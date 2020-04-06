Menu
2010 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4 771

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4 771

Location

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

613-284-0023

$14,333

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,525KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4864737
  • Stock #: 21N001A
  • VIN: 1GCJTDDE1A8143289
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LOOKING FOR A NICE INEXPENSIVE TRUCK!! THIS TRUCK IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND LOADED WITH FEATURES. COME IN AND TEST DRIVE TODAY.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Onstar
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rearview Camera
  • Rear Side Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Seat(s)
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescoping Steering
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Towing Package
  • tinted windows
  • Chrome Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Security Features
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Remote/Keyless Entry

