2010 Chevrolet Colorado

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Traction Control

Side Air Bags

Onstar

Fog Lamps

Rearview Camera

Rear Side Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Seat(s)

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Telescoping Steering

tilt steering

remote start

Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Towing Package

tinted windows

Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Satellite Radio Security Security Features Additional Features Bed Liner

Four wheel disc brakes

Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.