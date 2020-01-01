Menu
2010 Kia Soul

4U AUTOMATIC SUNROOF ONE OWNER

2010 Kia Soul

4U AUTOMATIC SUNROOF ONE OWNER

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

24 Family Lane, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S9

613-205-1212

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,145KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4400946
  • VIN: KNDJT2A21A7042371
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Local One Owner Trade, Automatic, Sunroof, Air, Fog Lamps, Heated Seats, Door Mounted Mood Speakers and More -- Selling As Traded , Tires excellent, drives out great drove it through the Holidays.. -- New Years Special. Call Rob Street Today

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
Additional Features
  • Steering Wheel Audio
  • Remote/Keyless Entry

