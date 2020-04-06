Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

613-284-0023

  11. 4864656
$7,909

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,733KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4864656
  • Stock #: 20N054A
  • VIN: 2CNFLCEC1B6214670
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LOCAL TRADE IN GREAT SHAPE. TIMING CHAIN AND WATER PUMP ALREADY DONE. GREAT SUV AT A FANTASTIC PRICE. FINANCING AVAILABLE.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescoping Steering
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Safety
  • Side Air Bags
  • Rear Side Air Bags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Security Features
Additional Features
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Remote/Keyless Entry

Smiths Falls Kia

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

