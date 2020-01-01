Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 GMC Sierra

REG CAB WT 1500 RWD AUTO AIR

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra

REG CAB WT 1500 RWD AUTO AIR

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

24 Family Lane, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S9

613-205-1212

  1. 4400943
  2. 4400943
  3. 4400943
  4. 4400943
  5. 4400943
  6. 4400943
  7. 4400943
  8. 4400943
  9. 4400943
Contact Seller

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,659KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4400943
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEA9BZ220645
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

ONE OWNER, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Auto , RWD, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Automatic Headlights, Box Liner, Trailer hitch AND Wiring LOW KM'S, NO ADMIN FEE'S, Selling As Traded. Tires very good , runs out great. Priced to Sell,,, call Rob Street Today

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Towing Package
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Street Motor Sales Ltd.

2011 GMC Sierra REG ...
 145,659 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 38,850 KM
$41,895 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 215,539 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

24 Family Lane, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-205-XXXX

(click to show)

613-205-1212

Send A Message