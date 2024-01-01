$2,850+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Soul
4U
Location
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212
Sold As Is
$2,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,211 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE, 2011 KIA SOUL 4U, 230020KM, one owner
Notes/Comments:
JUST LANDED, SELLING " AS TRADED ", AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, GOOD TIRES, NO IDEA WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFTEY, HAS A $5600 CARFAX, SEE DAMAGE PHOTO OF RUST OVER REAR PASSENGER SIDE WHEEL WELL.
RUNS AND DRIVES AS IT SHOULD.
THANKS ROB
Alternate Numbers1-888-603-3486
