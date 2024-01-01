Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FRESH TRADE, 2011 KIA SOUL 4U, 230020KM, one owner</p><table class=MsoNormalTable style=width: 100.0%; mso-cellspacing: 0cm; mso-yfti-tbllook: 1184; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; border=0 width=100% cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tbody><tr style=mso-yfti-irow: 0; mso-yfti-firstrow: yes; mso-yfti-lastrow: yes;><td style=width: 270.0pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; valign=top width=360><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Notes/Comments:</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>JUST LANDED, SELLING AS TRADED ,  AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, GOOD TIRES, NO IDEA WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFTEY, HAS A $5600 CARFAX, SEE DAMAGE PHOTO OF RUST OVER REAR PASSENGER SIDE WHEEL WELL.</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>RUNS AND DRIVES AS IT SHOULD.</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>THANKS ROB</span></p></div></td></tr></tbody></table>

2011 Kia Soul

230,211 KM

Details Description Features

$2,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Soul

4U

Watch This Vehicle
12013228

2011 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

  1. 1734104201
  2. 1734104198
  3. 1734104200
  4. 1734104199
  5. 1734104200
  6. 1734104201
  7. 1734104200
  8. 1734104200
  9. 1734104201
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,211KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNDJT2A26B7725331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,211 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE, 2011 KIA SOUL 4U, 230020KM, one owner

Notes/Comments:


JUST LANDED, SELLING " AS TRADED ",  AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, GOOD TIRES, NO IDEA WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFTEY, HAS A $5600 CARFAX, SEE DAMAGE PHOTO OF RUST OVER REAR PASSENGER SIDE WHEEL WELL.

RUNS AND DRIVES AS IT SHOULD.

THANKS ROB

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Kia Soul 4U for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2011 Kia Soul 4U 230,211 KM $2,650 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2009 Hyundai Sonata GL 199,862 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX+ 112,932 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Street Motor Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-205-XXXX

(click to show)

613-205-1212

Alternate Numbers
1-888-603-3486
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

613-205-1212

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul