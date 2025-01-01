$4,875+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212
Sold As Is
$4,875
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,011 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ADMIN FEE'S
2013 Hyundai Accent 5DR Hatchback with only 106011km
MANUAL Transmission Air Conditioning ,full power group, Sunroof.
Clean Carfax - No Accidents ( included with pictures)
Everything works as it should Drives out very well. I have included a picture of a rust spot behind rear drivers side door - so there are no surprises.Selling AS TRADED Unknown what is needed for Certification. Offered for sale before it goes to dealer only Auction.
If it’s posted it is for sale. Not likely to respond to what does it need for safety or is it available. Sorry in advance
