<p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>NO ADMIN FEES</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Hyundai Accent 5DR Hatchback with only 106011km </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>MANUAL Transmission Air Conditioning ,full power group, Sunroof. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Clean Carfax - No Accidents ( included with pictures) </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Everything works as it should Drives out very well. I have included a picture of a rust spot behind rear drivers side door - so there are no surprises.</span></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; scrollbar-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6) rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6); font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Selling AS TRADED Unknown what is needed for Certification. Offered for sale before it goes to dealer only Auction.</div><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; scrollbar-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6) rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6); font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>If it’s posted it is for sale. Not likely to respond to what does it need for safety or is it available. Sorry in advance</div>

2013 Hyundai Accent

106,011 KM

Details

$4,875

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

12584219

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,875

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,011KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCU5AEXDU062573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,011 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADMIN FEE'S

2013 Hyundai Accent 5DR Hatchback with only 106011km

MANUAL Transmission Air Conditioning ,full power group, Sunroof.

Clean Carfax - No Accidents ( included with pictures)

Everything works as it should Drives out very well. I have included a picture of a rust spot behind rear drivers side door - so there are no surprises.

Selling AS TRADED Unknown what is needed for Certification. Offered for sale before it goes to dealer only Auction.

 

If it’s posted it is for sale. Not likely to respond to what does it need for safety or is it available. Sorry in advance

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212

Alternate Numbers
1-888-603-3486
$4,875

+ taxes & licensing>

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

613-205-1212

2013 Hyundai Accent