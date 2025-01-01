Menu
<div class=xz9dl7a xyri2b xsag5q8 x1c1uobl x126k92a style=white-space-collapse: preserve; padding-inline: 0px; padding-bottom: 12px; padding-top: 12px; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #1c1e21; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important;><div style=animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important; font-family: inherit; aria-hidden=false><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x1f6kntn xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto style=display: block; overflow-wrap: break-word; max-width: 100%; min-width: 0px; word-break: break-word; font-size: 0.875rem; font-family: inherit; line-height: 1.3333; color: #080809; animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important;>“””SELLING FOR A FRIEND””” CLEAN CARFAX 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 Double Cab, 5.3L V8, 304605km. Very Clean well looked after.SELLING AS IS truck is in Smiths Falls if you wish to take it to a garage in Smiths Falls and have it looked over for what it may need for a safety, I am happy to help with that. Cap is included. Air,tilt, Cruise, power locked and windows, keyless entry also has the trailer hitch package. Thanks Rob </span></div></div><div class=x14vqqas x14z9mp xod5an3 x1lziwak style=margin-inline: 0px; margin-top: 12px; margin-bottom: 12px; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #1c1e21; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important;><div style=animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important; font-family: inherit; aria-hidden=false><div class=x78zum5 xdt5ytf xz62fqu x16ldp7u style=display: flex; flex-direction: column; margin-top: -5px; margin-bottom: -5px; animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important; font-family: inherit;><div class=xu06os2 x1ok221b style=margin-top: 5px; margin-bottom: 5px; animation-name: none !important; transition-property: none !important; font-family: inherit;> </div></div></div></div>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

304,605 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab Standard Box

13170521

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab Standard Box

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
304,605KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTV2TEC8EZ108227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 304,605 KM

Vehicle Description

“””SELLING FOR A FRIEND””” CLEAN CARFAX 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 Double Cab, 5.3L V8, 304605km. Very Clean well looked after.SELLING AS IS truck is in Smiths Falls if you wish to take it to a garage in Smiths Falls and have it looked over for what it may need for a safety, I am happy to help with that. Cap is included. Air,tilt, Cruise, power locked and windows, keyless entry also has the trailer hitch package. Thanks Rob  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

613-205-1212

2014 GMC Sierra 1500