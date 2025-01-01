$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Double Cab Standard Box
Location
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
304,605KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTV2TEC8EZ108227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 304,605 KM
Vehicle Description
“””SELLING FOR A FRIEND””” CLEAN CARFAX 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 Double Cab, 5.3L V8, 304605km. Very Clean well looked after.SELLING AS IS truck is in Smiths Falls if you wish to take it to a garage in Smiths Falls and have it looked over for what it may need for a safety, I am happy to help with that. Cap is included. Air,tilt, Cruise, power locked and windows, keyless entry also has the trailer hitch package. Thanks Rob
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2014 GMC Sierra 1500