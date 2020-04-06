Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

LX 2.4

2014 Kia Rondo

LX 2.4

Location

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

613-284-0023

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,434KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4864725
  • Stock #: 19N009A
  • VIN: KNAHT8A36E7017883
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

THIS IS A GREAT VALUE ON A VERY POPULAR MODEL. THIS CAR HAS BEEN SERVICED TO THE LETTER OF THE MANUAL AND COMES WITH GOOD TIRES AND NEW BREAKS. WITH SOME SURFACE DAMAGE TO THE PAINT IT WILL MAKE A GREAT SECOND CAR TO ADD TO THE DRIVEWAY.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Rear Side Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Security Features
Additional Features
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

