Please read whole ad.
NO need to ask if available.
 If ad is up it's available.
Selling As Traded
NO idea what Is needed for safety.
 Thank You Rob
$5995
 One Owner - Carfax report of $1990 See Carfax in pictures.
NO Dash Lights
2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD 247891 km
Automatic, 2.4L 4cy,  Air ( blows nice and cold), full power group, heated seats, keyless entry.
Smiths Falls. Please make appointment as I am not always here.

2015 Kia Sorento

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

2015 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA61FG586005

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Please read whole ad.NO need to ask if available. If ad is up it’s available."Selling As Traded"NO idea what Is needed for safety. Thank You Rob$5995 One Owner - Carfax report of $1990 See Carfax in pictures.NO Dash Lights2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD 247891 kmAutomatic, 2.4L 4cy,  Air ( blows nice and cold), full power group, heated seats, keyless entry.Smiths Falls. Please make appointment as I am not always here. 

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Mirrors

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Automatic High Beams

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

613-205-1212

2015 Kia Sorento