$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
2015 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA61FG586005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Please read whole ad.NO need to ask if available. If ad is up it’s available."Selling As Traded"NO idea what Is needed for safety. Thank You Rob$5995 One Owner - Carfax report of $1990 See Carfax in pictures.NO Dash Lights2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD 247891 kmAutomatic, 2.4L 4cy, Air ( blows nice and cold), full power group, heated seats, keyless entry.Smiths Falls. Please make appointment as I am not always here.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Security
Automatic High Beams
2015 Kia Sorento