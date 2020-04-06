Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

LX+ 7 PASSANGER

2015 Kia Sorento

LX+ 7 PASSANGER

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

613-284-0023

  11. 4864728
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4864728
  • Stock #: 20N098A
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA79FG612834
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

7 PASSENGER SORENTO!! THESE ARE VERY HARD TO FIND AND THIS ONE IS IMMACULATE INSIDE. COMES WITH WINTER WHEELS AND NEW ALL SEASONS ON THE SUMMER RIMS. COME IN TODAY AND DRIVE THIS GREAT CAR.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smiths Falls Kia

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

613-284-0023

