Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

88,163 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

613-283-3882

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-3882

  1. 9186913
  2. 9186913
  3. 9186913
  4. 9186913
  5. 9186913
  6. 9186913
  7. 9186913
  8. 9186913
  9. 9186913
  10. 9186913
  11. 9186913
  12. 9186913
  13. 9186913
  14. 9186913
  15. 9186913
  16. 9186913
  17. 9186913
  18. 9186913
  19. 9186913
  20. 9186913
  21. 9186913
  22. 9186913
  23. 9186913
  24. 9186913
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9186913
  • Stock #: 22246B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB8GW272173

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22246B
  • Mileage 88,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

2017 Chrysler 300 S
 109,769 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 84,398 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 7,907 KM
$70,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-3882

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory