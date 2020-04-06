2017 Hyundai SONOTA

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

Side Air Bags

Fog Lamps

Rearview Camera

Rear Side Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Seat(s)

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

auto climate control Convenience Cruise Control

Telescoping Steering

tilt steering

remote start

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Security Features Additional Features Steering Wheel Audio

Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.