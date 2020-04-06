Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai SONOTA

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai SONOTA

SE

Location

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

613-284-0023

  1. 4864731
  2. 4864731
  3. 4864731
  4. 4864731
  5. 4864731
  6. 4864731
  7. 4864731
  8. 4864731
  9. 4864731
  10. 4864731
  11. 4864731
  12. 4864731
Contact Seller

$16,444

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,839KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4864731
  • Stock #: 20N077A
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8HH470981
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Graphite
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

BEAUTIFUL CAR, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. EXCEPTIONAL RIDE, LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES AND A CLEAN CAR PROOF. FINANCING AVAILABLE, COME IN TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rearview Camera
  • Rear Side Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Seat(s)
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • auto climate control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescoping Steering
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Security Features
Additional Features
  • Steering Wheel Audio
  • Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Kia

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 193,733 KM
$7,909 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 78,313 KM
$21,709 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey CVP
 191,523 KM
$9,238 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Smiths Falls Kia

Smiths Falls Kia

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-284-XXXX

(click to show)

613-284-0023

Send A Message