2017 Hyundai SONOTA

171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1
613-284-0023
+ taxes & licensing
BEAUTIFUL CAR, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. EXCEPTIONAL RIDE, LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES AND A CLEAN CAR PROOF. FINANCING AVAILABLE, COME IN TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
171 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4T1