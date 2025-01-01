Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Murano

122,555 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12498658

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

  1. 12498658
  2. 12498658
  3. 12498658
  4. 12498658
  5. 12498658
  6. 12498658
  7. 12498658
  8. 12498658
  9. 12498658
  10. 12498658
  11. 12498658
  12. 12498658
  13. 12498658
  14. 12498658
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,555KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1HN116503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,555 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan

Used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 27,915 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL V6 4x4 at for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL V6 4x4 at 94,965 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) 92,860 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Smiths Falls Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2017 Nissan Murano