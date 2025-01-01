Menu
http://www.townandcountrychryslerdealer.com/used/RAM-1500-2018-id12171917.html

2018 RAM 1500

118,083 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7

12460684

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7

Location

Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.

245 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-7555

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,083KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG5JS346363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2018 RAM 1500 SLT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.

Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.

Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.

245 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.

613-283-7555

2018 RAM 1500