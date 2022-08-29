Menu
2018 RAM 2500

65,450 KM

Details Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

613-283-3882

SLT

Location

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

65,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9313894
  • Stock #: 23018A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL3JG323195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

