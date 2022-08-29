$56,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
613-283-3882
2018 RAM 2500
2018 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-3882
$56,888
+ taxes & licensing
65,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9313894
- Stock #: 23018A
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL3JG323195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8