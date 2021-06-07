Menu
2019 Buick Encore

14,146 KM

Details

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

613-283-3882

2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring AWD, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Sport Rear Spoiler

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring AWD, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Sport Rear Spoiler

Location

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-3882

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7249625
  • Stock #: P4374
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SB8KB852277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,146 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD CX Winterberry Red Metallic with Ebony Interior has great features that include: 6-way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Climate Control, Oil Pan Heater, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wheel Locks, Sport Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6 Speaker System, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Rear Vision Camera and more.



Don’t Wait, Book your appointment today with our Awesome Sales TEam.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

