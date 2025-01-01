$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa
Note Hatchback 1.6 SV CVT
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,524KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP3KL363811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,524 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Smiths Falls Nissan
