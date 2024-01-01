Menu
<p>INCOMING 2020 KIA SOUL EX+ AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLES ENTRY </p><p>FULL POWER GROUP, WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED, NO ADMIN FEES FINANCING AVAILABLE.</p>

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KNDJ33AU6L7704438

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,932 KM

INCOMING 2020 KIA SOUL EX+ AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLES ENTRY 

FULL POWER GROUP, WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED, NO ADMIN FEE'S FINANCING AVAILABLE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

