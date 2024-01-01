$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Soul
EX+
2020 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-1212
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,932KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU6L7704438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,932 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
INCOMING 2020 KIA SOUL EX+ AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLES ENTRY
FULL POWER GROUP, WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED, NO ADMIN FEE'S FINANCING AVAILABLE.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Street Motor Sales Ltd.
2020 Kia Soul EX+ 112,932 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 177,089 KM SOLD
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX 116,046 KM SOLD
Email Street Motor Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-205-XXXX(click to show)
613-205-1212
Alternate Numbers1-888-603-3486
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Street Motor Sales Ltd.
613-205-1212
2020 Kia Soul