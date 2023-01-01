$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD CVT (2)
2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD CVT (2)
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,549KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2DS5LN158905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,549 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan
2023 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD CVT 28,292 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Micra 1.6 SV at 63,942 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV FWD CVT 71,622 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Smiths Falls Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Call Dealer
613-283-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Smiths Falls Nissan
613-283-4000
2020 Nissan Murano