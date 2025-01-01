Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Rogue

108,808 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT (2)

Watch This Vehicle
12498652

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT (2)

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

  1. 12498652
  2. 12498652
  3. 12498652
  4. 12498652
  5. 12498652
  6. 12498652
  7. 12498652
  8. 12498652
  9. 12498652
  10. 12498652
  11. 12498652
  12. 12498652
  13. 12498652
  14. 12498652
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,808KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV5LC768651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25-231A
  • Mileage 108,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MOONROOF + TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan

Used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 27,915 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL V6 4x4 at for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL V6 4x4 at 94,965 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) 92,860 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Smiths Falls Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2020 Nissan Rogue