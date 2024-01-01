$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD 2.5L
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
Used
68,775KM
VIN 5NMS2DAJ4MH341800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quartz White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P2477
- Mileage 68,775 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Black Cloth Interior
Quartz White Pearl
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe