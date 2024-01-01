Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

68,775 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD 2.5L

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD 2.5L

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,775KM
VIN 5NMS2DAJ4MH341800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2477
  • Mileage 68,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Cloth Interior
Quartz White Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-283-XXXX

613-283-4000

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe