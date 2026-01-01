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2021 Hyundai Tucson

136,559 KM

Details

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13993818

2021 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 2.0L Preferred

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

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Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,559KM
VIN KM8J33A43MU359111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,559 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
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613-283-4000

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2021 Hyundai Tucson