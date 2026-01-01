$16,995+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 2.0L Preferred
2021 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 2.0L Preferred
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
136,559KM
VIN KM8J33A43MU359111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 136,559 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
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613-283-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Smiths Falls Nissan
613-283-4000
2021 Hyundai Tucson