2022 Audi Q3
45 Technik heated front seats,power talegate,navigation,sunroof
Location
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-3882
Used
124,395KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FECF33N1018292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 124,395 KM
Vehicle Description
sunroof, power talegate, 10.1 inch MM1 touch display, navigation, 360 degree camera system, heated front seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
