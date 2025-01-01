Menu
<p><span style=font-size:16px>sunroof, power talegate, 10.1 inch MM1 touch display, navigation, 360 degree camera system, heated front seats</span></p>

2022 Audi Q3

124,395 KM

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing
45 Technik heated front seats,power talegate,navigation,sunroof

Location

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-3882

Used
124,395KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FECF33N1018292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,395 KM

Vehicle Description

sunroof, power talegate, 10.1 inch MM1 touch display, navigation, 360 degree camera system, heated front seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
