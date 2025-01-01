Menu
2022 Ford Maverick

33,250 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick

XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

13277798

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,250KM
VIN 3FTTW8F97NRA86687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Navy Pier / Medium Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2627
  • Mileage 33,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Oxford White
4K TOW PACKAGE
FX4 Off-Road Package (req. AWD)
Cloth - Navy Pier/Medium Slate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-283-4000

2022 Ford Maverick