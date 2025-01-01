Menu
2022 Nissan Frontier

63,668 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab SV 4X4 at

13313201

2022 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab SV 4X4 at

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,668KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK9NN679489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Met
  • Interior Colour grey cloth interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2634
  • Mileage 63,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Grey Cloth Interior
Gun Metallic Paint
SV Sport Package

Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
