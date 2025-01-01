$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab SV 4X4 at
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,668KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK9NN679489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Met
- Interior Colour grey cloth interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P2634
- Mileage 63,668 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Grey Cloth Interior
Gun Metallic Paint
SV Sport Package
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
