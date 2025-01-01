Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Sentra

68,642 KM

Details

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12578351

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

  1. 12578351
  2. 12578351
  3. 12578351
  4. 12578351
  5. 12578351
  6. 12578351
  7. 12578351
  8. 12578351
  9. 12578351
  10. 12578351
  11. 12578351
  12. 12578351
  13. 12578351
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,642KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV9NY211815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum V6 4x4 at for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum V6 4x4 at 55,700 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR CVT for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SR CVT 68,642 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2025 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 8,126 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Smiths Falls Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2022 Nissan Sentra