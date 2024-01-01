$64,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 2500
4wd Crew 6'4 Big Hor
2022 RAM 2500
4wd Crew 6'4 Big Hor
Location
Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.
245 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-7555
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,505KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6UR5DL0NG220404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,505 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.
2021 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 76,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Bentley FLYING SPUR 4dr Sdn 27,100 KM $119,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 26,573 KM $56,607 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.
245 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-283-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Town & Country Chrysler Ltd.
613-283-7555
2022 RAM 2500