2023 Cadillac XT4

5,125 KM

$45,898

+ tax & licensing
$45,898

+ taxes & licensing

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

613-283-3882

Luxury AWD, remote start, heated front seats/steering wheel, driver safety alert seat

Location

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-3882

5,125KM
  • Listing ID: 9818788
  • Stock #: P4597
  • VIN: 1GYFZBR45PF165660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury AWD Stellar Black Metallic with Light Platinum/Jet Black interior, remote vehicle start, drivers safetyalert seat, auto climate control, cruise control, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, engine block heater, 2.0L sidi I4 turbo engine, 9 speed automatic transmission, leather wrapped steering wheel, rear seat reminder, power liftagte, HD radio, forward collision alert, tire pressure monitor, HD rear vision camera, rear park assist.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

