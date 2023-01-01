$45,898+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury AWD, remote start, heated front seats/steering wheel, driver safety alert seat
Location
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
$45,898
- Listing ID: 9818788
- Stock #: P4597
- VIN: 1GYFZBR45PF165660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 5,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury AWD Stellar Black Metallic with Light Platinum/Jet Black interior, remote vehicle start, drivers safetyalert seat, auto climate control, cruise control, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, engine block heater, 2.0L sidi I4 turbo engine, 9 speed automatic transmission, leather wrapped steering wheel, rear seat reminder, power liftagte, HD radio, forward collision alert, tire pressure monitor, HD rear vision camera, rear park assist.
Vehicle Features
