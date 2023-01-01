2023 Cadillac XT4

$45,898 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 1 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9818788

9818788 Stock #: P4597

P4597 VIN: 1GYFZBR45PF165660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 5,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.