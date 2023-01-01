Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

6,415 KM

Details Description Features

$75,513

+ tax & licensing
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

613-283-3882

ELEVATION

Location

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

6,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075548
  • Stock #: 23121A
  • VIN: 3GTUUCED2PG192904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23121A
  • Mileage 6,415 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Crew Elevation 4WD Sterling Metallic with Jet Black interior, front bucket seats, engine block heater, 5.3L ecotec3 V8 engine, 10 speed automatic transmission, preferred package, 3 year remote access plan;onstar & wi-fi hotspot capable, standard tailgate, 20 6 spoke high gloss black painted aluminum wheels, all weather floor liners, 6 assist steps black, molded splash guards black, wheel locks.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

