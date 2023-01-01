2023 GMC Sierra 1500...

$75,513 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 4 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10075548

10075548 Stock #: 23121A

23121A VIN: 3GTUUCED2PG192904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 23121A

Mileage 6,415 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.