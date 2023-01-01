$75,513+ tax & licensing
613-283-3882
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
$75,513
- Listing ID: 10075548
- Stock #: 23121A
- VIN: 3GTUUCED2PG192904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 6,415 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Crew Elevation 4WD Sterling Metallic with Jet Black interior, front bucket seats, engine block heater, 5.3L ecotec3 V8 engine, 10 speed automatic transmission, preferred package, 3 year remote access plan;onstar & wi-fi hotspot capable, standard tailgate, 20 6 spoke high gloss black painted aluminum wheels, all weather floor liners, 6 assist steps black, molded splash guards black, wheel locks.
Vehicle Features
