<p>JUST LANDED!</p><p>ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRDAE. CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS.</p><p>AUTOMATIC, 2.0L 4CYL, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CAR PLAY, </p><p>FULL POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS.</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY.</p>

2023 Kia Soul

22,908 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
12260596

Location

Street Motor Sales Ltd.

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-205-1212

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
22,908KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ23AU1P7865112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,908 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!

ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRDAE. CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS.

AUTOMATIC, 2.0L 4CYL, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CAR PLAY, 

FULL POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS.

FINANCING AVAILABLE! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

158 Lombard Street, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-205-XXXX

613-205-1212

1-888-603-3486
