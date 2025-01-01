Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

55,700 KM

Details

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum V6 4x4 at

Watch This Vehicle
12578363

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum V6 4x4 at

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

  1. 12578363
  2. 12578363
  3. 12578363
  4. 12578363
  5. 12578363
  6. 12578363
  7. 12578363
  8. 12578363
  9. 12578363
  10. 12578363
  11. 12578363
  12. 12578363
  13. 12578363
  14. 12578363
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,700KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF8PC212527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Semi-Aniline Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2553
  • Mileage 55,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan

Used 2025 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2025 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 8,126 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5
2022 RAM 1500 Ram Classic Crew Cab ST (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB 72,843 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 33,021 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Email Smiths Falls Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2023 Nissan Pathfinder