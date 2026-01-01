$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition AWD CVT
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,134KM
VIN JN8BT3BB0PW221240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Two-Tone Super Black / Boulder Gray Pearl Met
- Interior Colour Graphite Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P2646
- Mileage 42,134 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
MIDNIGHT EDITION
Boulder Grey Pearl 2T Metallic Paint
Graphite Leatherette
