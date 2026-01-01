Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

37,667 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT (2)

13490894

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT (2)

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,667KM
VIN JN8BT3BB8PW216190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2648
  • Mileage 37,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Super Black Paint
Graphite Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2023 Nissan Rogue