$48,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB
2023 RAM 1500
Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,711KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT5PS585630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,711 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Additional Features
Remote Start and Security Alarm Group
WARLOCK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Smiths Falls Nissan
613-283-4000
2023 RAM 1500