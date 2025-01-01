Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 RAM 1500

24,711 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500

Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB

Watch This Vehicle
13070254

2023 RAM 1500

Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

  1. 13070254.753663949?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=26124
  2. 13070254
  3. 13070254
  4. 13070254
  5. 13070254
  6. 13070254
  7. 13070254
  8. 13070254
  9. 13070254
  10. 13070254
  11. 13070254
  12. 13070254
  13. 13070254
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,711KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT5PS585630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Trailer Tow Group

Additional Features

Remote Start and Security Alarm Group
WARLOCK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD CVT for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD CVT 14,600 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 18,324 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 MINI Cooper S 5 Door for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2018 MINI Cooper S 5 Door 118,053 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Smiths Falls Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2023 RAM 1500